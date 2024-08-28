Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $20.86 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Centrifuge has a market capitalization of $20.86 million and $704,080.03 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000583 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 551,243,810 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 551,206,791 with 498,081,508 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.3887263 USD and is up 0.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 32 active market(s) with $705,250.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

