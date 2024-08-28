Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Shares Gap Up to $15.16

Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.16, but opened at $15.83. Century Aluminum shares last traded at $15.89, with a volume of 63,629 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CENX. B. Riley lowered their target price on Century Aluminum from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Century Aluminum from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Century Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

Century Aluminum Trading Down 1.3 %

Insider Transactions at Century Aluminum

The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.05 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.33.

In related news, CEO Jesse E. Gary sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $972,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,012,265.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Century Aluminum by 13,746.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 199.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 104.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 7,779.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Aluminum during the 1st quarter worth $161,000. 61.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Aluminum Company Profile

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production of standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates an alumina production facility in Iceland, and a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands.

