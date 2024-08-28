Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.0 million.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Certara from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Certara in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Certara from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Certara from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Certara from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Certara has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.79.

Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.

