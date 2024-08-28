Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.410-0.460 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.430. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.0 million-$400.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $391.0 million.
Certara Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of Certara stock opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Certara has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $19.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.16 and a 200 day moving average of $16.14.
Certara (NASDAQ:CERT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.08% and a negative net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $93.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Certara will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Certara
Certara Company Profile
Certara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinical and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions for model-informed drug development, as well as biosimulation solution used to predict both pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Certara
- Stock Average Calculator
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Certara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Certara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.