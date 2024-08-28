CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) Shares Gap Up to $23.90

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.90, but opened at $24.68. CEVA shares last traded at $24.65, with a volume of 4,797 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEVA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Roth Mkm raised shares of CEVA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of CEVA from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

CEVA Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

The stock has a market capitalization of $561.96 million, a PE ratio of -44.96 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.01.

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total transaction of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,576 shares in the company, valued at $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CEVA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEVA. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $43,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of CEVA by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CEVA

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

