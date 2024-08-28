CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by Cypress Capital Group

Cypress Capital Group lessened its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Group’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CF Industries by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 97.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

Shares of NYSE:CF traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $81.46. 199,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,210,275. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.94. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.13 and a twelve month high of $87.90. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.95.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.50. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.08% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.22%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

