Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Trading 5.5% Higher

Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)'s stock price was up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $130.70 and last traded at $130.40. Approximately 88,026 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 585,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $123.60.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $199.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $179.00 to $151.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Chart Industries to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $189.31.

The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.57 by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 1.59%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Chart Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Chart Industries by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chart Industries by 905.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, and manufacturing of process technologies and equipment for the gas and liquid molecules in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

