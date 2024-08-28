Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Acquires 98 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,929 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Founders Capital Management grew its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 404.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG traded down $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.66. 397,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,658. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.08 and a 12-month high of $214.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.51 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous None dividend of $2.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $249.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.85.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

