Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Microchip Technology by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 5,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $2,248,000. Finally, Israel Discount Bank of New York acquired a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total transaction of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.50, for a total value of $175,551.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,257 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,445.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,129 shares of company stock worth $455,552. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MCHP. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,986,552. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.49.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.454 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

