Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,094 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTEB traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.71. 1,865,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,635. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

