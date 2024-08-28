Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.0% during the first quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 58.4% during the first quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of VTI traded down $2.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.24. 1,359,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,035,277. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $202.44 and a 12-month high of $279.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $269.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $260.88.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

