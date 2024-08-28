Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ROP. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 58.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 54 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ROP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $617.00 to $635.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $625.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Baird R W raised shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $674.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $660.00 price objective on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $616.00.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ROP traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $551.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,938. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $550.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $544.38. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $474.46 and a 1 year high of $579.10.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 10.77%. On average, equities analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.77%.

Insider Activity at Roper Technologies

In related news, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total value of $1,970,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares in the company, valued at $18,965,328.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of Roper Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $166,401.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.02, for a total transaction of $1,970,570.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,965,328.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,940 shares of company stock worth $2,214,019. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

