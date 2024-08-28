Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $733,000 Position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 1.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,616,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,750,000 after purchasing an additional 192,652 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,296,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,836,000 after buying an additional 149,378 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,457,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,164,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $461,525,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Marriott International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,434,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,558,000 after purchasing an additional 27,532 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $0.60 on Wednesday, reaching $227.02. The stock had a trading volume of 483,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,983. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $233.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $180.75 and a 12-month high of $260.57.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.01% and a negative return on equity of 239.60%. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAR. UBS Group lowered their target price on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marriott International from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Marriott International from $222.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

