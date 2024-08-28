Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $855,000 Stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC trimmed its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 3,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 727.3% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. 93.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Argus boosted their price target on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $147.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $157.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Simon Property Group from $152.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

Insider Activity at Simon Property Group

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz bought 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $150.17 per share, for a total transaction of $72,982.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,001 shares in the company, valued at $8,259,500.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Simon Property Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SPG traded down $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $166.53. The company had a trading volume of 415,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,904. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.11 and a 12 month high of $169.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.97. The stock has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.75.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($1.42). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 45.90% and a return on equity of 78.14%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $2.05 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.46%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.