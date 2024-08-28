Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 926 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 77.9% in the first quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 112.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of STERIS in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $225.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of STERIS in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Christopher S. Holland sold 473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $113,368.64. Following the transaction, the director now owns 582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,493.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:STE traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.78. 158,361 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 476,200. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $227.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $195.47 and a fifty-two week high of $243.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84 and a beta of 0.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.16. STERIS had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

STERIS Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

STERIS Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

