Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $187.44

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.44 and last traded at $186.87, with a volume of 53291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $183.96.

Several analysts have issued reports on LNG shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Cheniere Energy from $208.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cheniere Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

The stock has a market capitalization of $42.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $164.82.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The energy company reported $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $2.13. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 8.48%.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to buy up to 9.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,930,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,205,000 after purchasing an additional 5,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investment House LLC acquired a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $854,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

