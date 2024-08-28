Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 (OTCMKTS:CPKF)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Sunday, September 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CPKF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $85.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.50.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.30 million. Research analysts predict that Chesapeake Financial Shares will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Chesapeake Financial Shares

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

