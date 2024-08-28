Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Salomon & Ludwin LLC

Salomon & Ludwin LLC decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its stake in Chevron by 796.5% in the 4th quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 15,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 13,859 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 44,741 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,674,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust grew its stake in Chevron by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 52,762 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares during the period. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. grew its stake in Chevron by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. now owns 3,491 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $148.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,885,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,789,640. The business’s 50-day moving average is $152.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.83. The company has a market capitalization of $273.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $139.62 and a 52-week high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 59.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.