Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Boosted by Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC

Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 464 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,346 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Trading Down 1.0 %

CVX traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.95. 5,087,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,785,664. The firm has a market capitalization of $270.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.68 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 59.98%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.