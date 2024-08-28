China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in August

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 1,036,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,260.5 days.
China Oilfield Services Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.
China Oilfield Services Company Profile
