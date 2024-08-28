China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF) Short Interest Down 75.7% in August

China Oilfield Services Limited (OTCMKTS:CHOLF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 252,100 shares, a decline of 75.7% from the July 31st total of 1,036,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,260.5 days.

OTCMKTS:CHOLF opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. China Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $0.81 and a 52-week high of $0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

China Oilfield Services Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated offshore oilfield services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Geophysical Services, Drilling Services, Well Services, and Marine and Transportation Services. The Geophysical Services segment provides marine seismic acquisition, seismic data processing and interpretation, geo-technical survey, geotechnical and marine environmental investigation, subsea engineering, deep water engineering surveying, groundwork and foundation construction engineering, offshore engineering support, consulting services, and equipment manufacture.

