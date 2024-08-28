China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,898,400 shares, a drop of 87.2% from the July 31st total of 22,690,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.9 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance

SNPMF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.68. 961,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,674. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.60. China Petroleum & Chemical has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $0.68.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

