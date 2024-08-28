Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 12,040.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,089 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,940 shares during the quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 38 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 1,451 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 358,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Price Performance

NYSE:CMG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.89. 4,451,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,076,079. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The stock has a market cap of $75.38 billion, a PE ratio of 58.05, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $121.44 and a 200 day moving average of $80.82.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.65 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CMG shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com lowered Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $54.50 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

