Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Director Buys C$121,440.00 in Stock

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR – Get Free Report) Director David Levenson acquired 46,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$121,440.00.

David Levenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 23rd, David Levenson purchased 144,600 shares of Chorus Aviation stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.61 per share, with a total value of C$377,406.00.

Chorus Aviation Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.59. 202,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 395,505. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.30. The firm has a market cap of C$494.97 million, a P/E ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.14. Chorus Aviation Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.99 and a 52-week high of C$3.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHR. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.00 to C$3.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$2.60 to C$2.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.21.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides aviation solutions. It operates through Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing segments. The Regional Aviation Services segment provides contract flying services, charter services, and specialized contract flying, such as medical, logistical, and humanitarian flights; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair and overhaul services, and part sales and technical services, as well as pilot training services.

