Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY) Short Interest Update

Chorus Limited (OTCMKTS:CHRYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the July 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Chorus Stock Performance

CHRYY stock remained flat at $26.00 during trading on Wednesday. 20 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879. Chorus has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $26.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.91.

Get Chorus alerts:

Chorus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Chorus Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed line communications infrastructure services in New Zealand. It offers phone and broadband services for residential and business customers; data and voice services; and asymmetric digital subscriber line and high-speed digital subscriber line broadband services, as well as solutions for transport and infrastructure.

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.