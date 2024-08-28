Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) Shares Up 2.8% After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) rose 2.8% on Wednesday after Barrington Research raised their price target on the stock from $113.00 to $119.00. Barrington Research currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Cimpress traded as high as $100.82 and last traded at $100.67. Approximately 44,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 150,764 shares. The stock had previously closed at $97.95.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on Cimpress from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cimpress

In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total value of $327,964.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Florian Baumgartner sold 4,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $327,964.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,244,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Maarten Wensveen sold 1,317 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $118,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,054,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 13,421 shares of company stock valued at $1,123,602 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMPR. Creative Planning raised its stake in Cimpress by 10.5% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 57,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Cimpress by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cimpress by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 42,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after buying an additional 11,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Cimpress Stock Up 1.8 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.63. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.00.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $3.56. Cimpress had a net margin of 5.28% and a negative return on equity of 29.56%. The business had revenue of $832.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cimpress plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cimpress

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

