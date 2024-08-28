Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,600 shares, an increase of 521.7% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Cingulate Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CING opened at $9.88 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.44. Cingulate has a 52-week low of $1.80 and a 52-week high of $187.20.
Cingulate (NASDAQ:CING – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($5.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.64) by $0.17.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cingulate
Cingulate Company Profile
Cingulate Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder and anxiety in the United States. The company’s stimulant medications are CTx-1301 (dexmethylphenidate), which is in phase 3 clinical trial, as well as CTx-1302 (dextroamphetamine), which is in investigational new drug application development for the treatment of attention deficit/hyperactivity disorder intended for children, adolescents, and adults.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Cingulate
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- Sleeper AI-Winner Ambarella Will More Than Triple in Price
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- Gold vs. Silver: Which Is the Better Investment in the New Cycle?
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- 3 Best Growth Stocks to Own for the Next 10 Years
Receive News & Ratings for Cingulate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cingulate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.