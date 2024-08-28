Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 836 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crew Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in Cintas by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Crew Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Cintas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,342,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Cintas by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Field & Main Bank increased its position in Cintas by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 75 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CTAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $667.00 to $798.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Cintas from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Shares of CTAS traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $804.87. 36,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,455. The company has a market capitalization of $81.66 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $740.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $688.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $474.74 and a one year high of $805.91.

Shares of Cintas are set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 16.38%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.09%.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

