Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %
Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,643. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.
Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
