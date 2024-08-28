Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPHRF – Get Free Report) (TSE:CPH) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,300 shares, a decline of 44.7% from the July 31st total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.0 %

Cipher Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,643. Cipher Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $13.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.79.

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company in Canada. It offers Epuris (isotretinoin), an oral retinoid indicated for the treatment of severe nodular and/or inflammatory acne, acne conglobate, and recalcitrant acne; Actikerall, a topical solution indicated for the treatment of slightly palpable and/or moderately thick hyperkeratotic actinic keratosis (Grade I/II) of the face, forehead, and balding scalp; Ozanex for the topical treatment of impetigo; Vaniqa, a topical cream for the slowing of the growth of unwanted facial hair in women; Durela, an opioid analgesic for the management of moderate to moderately severe pain in adults; Brinavess for the rapid conversion of onset atrial fibriallation to sinus rhythm in adults; and Aggrastat, a reversible GP IIb/IIIa inhibitor for use in patients with Acute Coronary Syndrome.

