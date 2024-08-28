Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,126 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $416,229.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,821,929.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 22,309 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,115,450.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 293,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,659,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total value of $416,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 135,544 shares in the company, valued at $6,821,929.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,565 shares of company stock valued at $3,395,953 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,034,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668,566. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $202.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $58.19.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.88%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.