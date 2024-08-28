CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Down to $7.08

CI&T Inc. (NYSE:CINT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.08, but opened at $6.92. CI&T shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 5,885 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CINT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on CI&T in a research report on Friday, May 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on CI&T from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Itau BBA Securities raised shares of CI&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group began coverage on CI&T in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.20 price objective on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised CI&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.81.

CI&T Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CI&T

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $947.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CINT. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CI&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. increased its position in shares of CI&T by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. now owns 53,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in CI&T by 245.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 92,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 65,457 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in CI&T by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 160,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 7,047 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,264,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises and companies worldwide. It is also involved in the development of customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, cloud migration, and mobility technologies.

Featured Articles

