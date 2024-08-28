Citigroup Upgrades NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
NTT DATA Group Trading Up 3.3 %
NTT DATA Group stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. NTT DATA Group has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.
About NTT DATA Group
