Citigroup Upgrades NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) to “Strong-Buy”

Citigroup upgraded shares of NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

NTT DATA Group Trading Up 3.3 %

NTT DATA Group stock opened at $15.27 on Monday. NTT DATA Group has a 1 year low of $11.27 and a 1 year high of $16.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14 and a beta of 1.07.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

