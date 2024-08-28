Clarkson PLC (CKN) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 29th

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, August 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 32 ($0.42) per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Clarkson Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of LON CKN opened at GBX 3,875 ($51.10) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of £1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,440.30 and a beta of 1.18. Clarkson has a 1 year low of GBX 2,500 ($32.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,675 ($61.65). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,176.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,013.89.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CKN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,500 ($59.34) price target on shares of Clarkson in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,950 ($65.28) target price on shares of Clarkson in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Clarkson

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. The company's Broking segment offers services to shipowners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as futures broking operation.

