Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $465.00 to $635.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $503.00 to $599.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.85.

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $2.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $555.01. 870,355 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,855. The company’s 50-day moving average is $504.16 and its 200-day moving average is $469.09. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $564.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. Analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total value of $2,048,556.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

