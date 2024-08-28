CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
CMC Markets Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CCMMF remained flat at $2.59 on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.
About CMC Markets
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than CMC Markets
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Study: How Much Are Retirees Earning from Side Hustles in 2024?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Brinker International Offers a Pullback Opportunity on EPS Miss
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Globant Is an Emerging AI Play That’s Expanding Its Footprint
Receive News & Ratings for CMC Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.