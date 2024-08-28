CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF) Short Interest Update

CMC Markets plc (OTCMKTS:CCMMF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 90.0% from the July 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

CMC Markets Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CCMMF remained flat at $2.59 on Tuesday. CMC Markets has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $2.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.59.

About CMC Markets

CMC Markets plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online retail financial services to retail, professional, stockbroking, and institutional clients in Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides its clients with the ability to trade contracts for difference and financial spread betting on a range of underlying shares, indices, foreign currencies, commodities, and treasuries through its trading platform.

