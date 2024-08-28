Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KOF. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,328,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,686,000 after buying an additional 97,238 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the first quarter valued at $4,217,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the 1st quarter worth $3,346,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth $3,141,000.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE KOF traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.09. 6,003 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,357. The stock has a market cap of $146.37 billion, a PE ratio of 15.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.70. Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $69.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.38.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Cuts Dividend

Coca-Cola FEMSA ( NYSE:KOF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.55. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 8.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 15th were given a $0.8325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 15th. This represents a yield of 3.7%. Coca-Cola FEMSA’s dividend payout ratio is 13.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on KOF shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola FEMSA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

