Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Trading Down 0% Following Insider Selling

Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) fell 0% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $71.39 and last traded at $71.48. 2,519,290 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 12,947,059 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.50.

Specifically, CEO James Quincey sold 42,397 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,968,637.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at $30,987,070.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 102,533 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $7,179,360.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,987,070.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In related news, EVP Lisa Chang sold 40,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $2,804,826.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,150,619.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KO shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.73.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.60%.

Institutional Trading of Coca-Cola

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KO. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

