Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 81.3% from the July 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Cochlear Stock Down 0.4 %

Cochlear stock opened at $101.38 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.79 and its 200 day moving average is $108.27. Cochlear has a one year low of $76.12 and a one year high of $115.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Cochlear to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

About Cochlear

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for children and adults worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. Cochlear Limited was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

