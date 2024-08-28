Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY) Short Interest Up 372.9% in August

Cogna Educação S.A. (OTCMKTS:COGNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 372.9% from the July 31st total of 14,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 46,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Cogna Educação Trading Down 2.8 %

COGNY stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.27. 253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,167. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.42. Cogna Educação has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $0.70.

Cogna Educação Company Profile

Cogna Educação SA operates as a private educational organization in Brazil and internationally. It offers in-class and distance-learning higher education, and undergraduate and graduate courses; editing, marketing, and distribution of teaching books; and educational materials and workbooks. The company also provides basic education, pre-university preparatory courses, and language courses; educational solutions for technical and higher education; and complementary activities, such as education technology development for services to complement management and training.

