Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) Price Target Raised to $82.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $81.00 to $82.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the information technology service provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 6.29% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.39.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $77.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.46. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52 week low of $62.14 and a 52 week high of $80.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 11.39%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CEO Ravi Kumar Singisetti sold 6,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.66, for a total value of $495,584.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 46,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,419,812.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTSH. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 2,191,388 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $148,975,000 after acquiring an additional 787,808 shares during the period. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,462 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 43.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 22,555 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after purchasing an additional 6,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,905 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

