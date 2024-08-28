Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 904 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 19.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 904 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% in the fourth quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on RIO. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

NYSE RIO traded up $0.70 on Monday, hitting $63.72. 2,463,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,719,623. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day moving average of $66.20. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of $59.80 and a twelve month high of $75.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

