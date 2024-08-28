Cohen Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,092 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares during the quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 21,608,956 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $192,320,000 after buying an additional 6,216,805 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 20.1% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,548,765 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,484,000 after buying an additional 761,624 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Vodafone Group Public by 163.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 692,886 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 430,092 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219,658 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,855,000 after acquiring an additional 308,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 465.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 290,740 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 239,367 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VOD. UBS Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. New Street Research upgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vodafone Group Public presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.45.

VOD stock traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $9.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,548,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,609,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95. The firm has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.75. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a 12-month low of $8.02 and a 12-month high of $10.19.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company provides telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. It offers mobile connectivity services comprising end-to-end services for mobile voice and data, messaging, device management, BYOx, and telecoms management, as well as professional and consulting services; and fixed line connectivity, such as fixed voice and data, broadband, software-defined networks, managed WAN, LAN, ethernet, and satellite; and financial services, as well as business and merchant services.

