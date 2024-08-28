CoinLoan (CLT) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $0.82

CoinLoan (CLT) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. CoinLoan has a total market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $0.82 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be purchased for about $0.69 or 0.00001164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About CoinLoan

CoinLoan launched on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. The official website for CoinLoan is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

