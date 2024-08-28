Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) Director Darcy Anderson Sells 3,546 Shares

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) Director Darcy Anderson sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.19, for a total value of $1,192,129.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,503,914.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Performance

NYSE FIX traded up $4.80 on Wednesday, hitting $340.34. 84,932 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $316.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $311.44. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22 and a beta of 1.15. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.89 and a 52-week high of $352.45.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. Comfort Systems USA’s payout ratio is presently 11.88%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA in the second quarter worth $41,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 236.5% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 212 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

