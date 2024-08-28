Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $156.00

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $156.00 and last traded at $153.86, with a volume of 40670 shares. The stock had previously closed at $152.62.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $122.00 price target on shares of Commvault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Commvault Systems from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Commvault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.29.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on CVLT

Commvault Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $133.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $224.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.54 million. Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 32.16% and a net margin of 20.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 124.8% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 70.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 410 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 140.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 529 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

About Commvault Systems

(Get Free Report)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.