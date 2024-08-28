Compass Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Compass Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 552,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,528 shares during the period. Church & Dwight accounts for about 3.8% of Compass Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Compass Capital Management Inc. owned 0.23% of Church & Dwight worth $57,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.0% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 5.1% in the first quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Church & Dwight by 0.7% during the first quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 35,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHD shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 0.5 %

Church & Dwight stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $102.16. 865,914 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,651,158. The firm has a market cap of $24.98 billion, a PE ratio of 32.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.64. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.25 and a 12-month high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,092.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total transaction of $5,895,423.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at $429,179.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 220,722 shares of company stock worth $23,139,816. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

