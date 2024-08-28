Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP) CEO Robert L. Reffkin Sells 55,698 Shares of Stock

Compass, Inc. (NYSE:COMP – Get Free Report) CEO Robert L. Reffkin sold 55,698 shares of Compass stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.91, for a total value of $329,175.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 944,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,580,824.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

On Friday, August 23rd, Robert L. Reffkin sold 814,302 shares of Compass stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $3,998,222.82.

Shares of NYSE COMP opened at $5.54 on Wednesday. Compass, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $5.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 2.89.

Compass ( NYSE:COMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. Compass had a negative return on equity of 56.79% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Compass, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on COMP. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Compass in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Compass from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Gordon Haskett upgraded Compass from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $3.00 to $3.75 in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Compass from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.28.

Compass, Inc provides real estate brokerage services in the United States. It operates a cloud-based platform that provides an integrated suite of software for customer relationship management, marketing, client service, operations, and other functionality in the real estate industry. The company offers mobile apps that allow agents to manage their business anytime and anywhere, as well as designs consumer-grade user interfaces, automated and simplified workflows for agent-client interactions, and insight-rich dashboards and reports.

