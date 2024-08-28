Compound 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $33.28 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Compound has a market cap of $376.20 million and $33.28 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 3% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $44.90 or 0.00075683 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.77 or 0.00018145 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007672 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000118 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000069 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Memetic (MEME) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,378,128 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compoundlabs.xyz. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,378,124.43393243 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 48.4554349 USD and is down -7.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 514 active market(s) with $39,808,753.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compoundlabs.xyz/.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

