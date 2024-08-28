Conning Inc. Buys 150 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Conning Inc. increased its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Welltower by 338.7% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Welltower in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Welltower stock traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $121.07. The company had a trading volume of 2,948,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,662,801. The firm has a market cap of $72.39 billion, a PE ratio of 148.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.38 and a fifty-two week high of $121.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 3.83.

Welltower Increases Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.21%. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Welltower’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 330.86%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WELL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Welltower from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Welltower from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Welltower

In other Welltower news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total transaction of $187,038.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,514,903.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

