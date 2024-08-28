Conning Inc. Has $733,000 Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,131 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $2,143,388,000. Davis Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at $61,160,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,325,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $570,333,000 after purchasing an additional 516,941 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,676,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,245,000 after purchasing an additional 475,124 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Equity Residential by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,061,862 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,014,000 after purchasing an additional 463,664 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on EQR shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Equity Residential from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Equity Residential from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.91.

Insider Activity at Equity Residential

In related news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $439,141.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,910.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

EQR stock traded up $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $74.19. 1,399,297 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,249. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.87. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $74.38.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 32.83%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.03%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

