CONSOL Energy Inc. (CEIX) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.25 on September 13th

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, August 21st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, September 13th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.
CONSOL Energy Price Performance
NYSE:CEIX opened at $95.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.21. CONSOL Energy has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $114.30.
CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $501.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.90 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 39.24% and a net margin of 21.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that CONSOL Energy will post 11.58 EPS for the current year.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bituminous coal in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The company's PAMC segment engages in the mining, preparing, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.
