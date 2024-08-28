Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Bought by Pegasus Asset Management Inc.

Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 7.2% in the second quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 16,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,451,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA bought a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. &PARTNERS bought a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the second quarter valued at about $393,000. Finally, Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.65.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ED traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $100.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,040,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,292. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.65. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $34.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.72%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Further Reading

